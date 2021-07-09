Fingerling Bass Released in Ponds at Bayou Country Sports Park

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government released fingerling bass yesterday to acclimate in the ponds at Bayou Country Sports Park.

They dropped approximately 3,000-4,000 fingerlings in the main pond, 2,000 in the pond near Valhi Boulevard, and 500 in the pond near the boys’ baseball fields. The fingerling bass are currently about 2 inches long but are expected to grow fast. Within the next six weeks, they will be about 5-6 inches long. The bass will be ready to spawn by February to produce more.

Dean Schouest, Director of Bayou Country Sports Park, advised, “what we will ask everybody is to try and do catch and release for the next 12 months. If you catch a nice bass that’s been there a while, of course, take it home, but if you catch a small bass, thrown em’ back ” He said about 80 percent will survive the acclimation. They are urging the smaller fish to be thrown back so they can spawn in the spring and produce more bass for the area.

Currently, the large pond is stocked with bluegill, channel catfish, and rainbow trout (winter only with a limit of 5). The smaller pond is stocked with bluegill. There is no fee to fish in the ponds, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries fishing regulations apply, which requires a fishing license for individuals ages 16 and older, and four docks are available for public use.

They are asking that if someone catches the new bass, post it on the park’s Facebook page so people can follow the journey of the new Bass. For more information on the pond and its usage, visit http://bayousportspark.com/bcsp/fishing-pond-beach/.