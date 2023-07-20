Terrebonne Parish Recreation District No. 2/3 has announced that Fireman’s Skate Park is now back open.

The Skate Park had graffiti fully removed, as well as getting the bathrooms cleaned, unlocked, and ready for public use. Remember to keep them clean!

As stated on their official Facebook, “We would like to thank the community for being patient while cleaning up the park. Also, a big thank you to Power Wash Pros for the amazing job cleaning it up! We would also like to thank the communtiy for helping HPD with the investigation. Rec 2/3 will continue to prosecute violators to the fullest extent of the law. Please continue helping us keep this park clean for all residents to use!”

Fireman’s Skate Park is located at 161 Library Drive by the Barr P. Bonvillain Civic Center, and is free and open to the public.