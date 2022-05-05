Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will celebrate the first anniversary of Market at the Marina this Saturday, May 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the Marina across from Terrebonne General. The core mission of this monthly outdoor Farmer’s Market is to increase access to foods that encourage a healthier lifestyle and provide health and nutrition education from Terrebonne General experts and specialists.

“We are excited to have reached the milestone of our one-year anniversary of bringing Market at the Marina to our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO. “Our vision was to make it easy to purchase fresh produce and healthy grocery items in the downtown area, and we are accomplishing that goal.”

This month, the Terrebonne General Health Expert Highlight is the Sports Performance Training Center (SPTC); a Health and Performance Specialist will be available to discuss how SPTC’s offerings can take your fitness to the next level. The vendor lineup for the first-anniversary celebration includes over 55 vendors who will offer a wide array of foods and crafts, including flowers and plants, body care essentials, and handmade items. The Market will have fresh seafood, farm to table chicken, pork, and eggs, fresh produce, hot Vietnamese food, fresh salsa, flavored tortilla chips, fresh fruit lemonades and teas, jams and jellies, sweet treats and baked goods; pet treats, candles, soaps, bath bombs, lotions, and more.

The Terrebonne Parish Library will present a story walk, and the Bayou Stroll will start at 8:30 am. Plus, there will be a kid’s scavenger hunt which includes a chance to receive a $1 coupon if they find all of the items on the list.

Lemonade stands will be set up in the participation of Lemonade Day, an experiential program allowing youth to experience entrepreneurship. Lemonade Day teaches the youth how to start, own and operate their own business.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.

The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items.