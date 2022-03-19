Fletcher Celebrates Community College Week with March 22 Spring Open House

Fletcher Community College is celebrating Community College this coming week from March 21 through March 25.

Community College Week is a week to celebrate everything that community colleges have to offer. Being a staple in the community, Fletcher offers many programs and opportunities and remains a strong economic force within our community.

A part of the celebration is the announcement of the new MJ Foster Promise Program which is for adults over 21 who are looking to further their education and move their promises forward. The scholarships, what is described as TOPS for adults, are on a first-come-first-served basis, so the college encourages adults who are interested to apply today. Click here to learn more about the program.

Fletcher has several events planned for this week that includes the free Spring Open House on Tuesday, March 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the main campus in Schriever. The open house is open to the public which gives the perfect opportunity for those who are interested a chance for a first-hand peek at what the college has to offer. They will have a demonstration of available programs along with kid activities, food, and more. You can register for the open house here, and if you’re a part of the first 50 people to attend, you’ll receive a $50 gas card courtesy of Shell!

There will also be a virtual PT 5K that is happening in March which is a virtual 5K race that allows the community to run together while apart. You can get your 5K in anytime between March 1 and March 31. The fundraiser is for scholarships for Fletcher’s Beta Tau Rho chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. The registration fee is $25 and anyone who registers will receive Fletcher swag. You can email your photos and results to misty.mcelroy@fletcher.edu. The scholarship winner will be announced on April 1. Guess what? You can run with the Chancellor because Dr. Kristine Strickland will be running her 5K on March 26. Click here to register.