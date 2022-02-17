Fletcher’s 2022 Precision AG Summit is February 23-24

Fletcher Technical Community College will host the 2022 Precision Ag Summit to be held at the main Fletcher campus next week on February 23 and 24.

Come out next Wednesday and Thursday! The summit provides opportunities for agricultural producers and industry professionals to gather and exchange ideas about precision agriculture best practices and techniques to be incorporated into real-world use. Participants will have learning opportunities from question and answer sessions with industry experts from:

Lemman’s Farm Supply, a Case IH dealership

Sunshine Quality Solutions, a John Deere dealership

Louisiana Agricultural Consultants Association

C. Richard and Associates

And more!

Various leaders will also be in attendance for the college’s inaugural showcase where participants will be available to share their agricultural programs, products, and expertise with attendees. Showcase participants include:

Katie Sistrunk with A Farmer’s Daugther to discuss H2A labor policy

Representatives from USDA’s Farm Service Agency

USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service

Lemann’s Farm Supply

Sunshine Quality Solutions

And more!

If you’re attending the summit and are interested in taking the opportunity to take Fletcher’s Drone course, you’ll be offered a heavily discounted price of just $50. The course teaches how to safely maneuver drones within commercial National Airspace and prepares students for the FAA Part 107 test. It’s a two-week course and ends with two 4-hour in-person flight time sessions of hands-on experience. The registration deadline for the course is Thursday, February 25 at noon. If you would like to participate in the discounted Drone course, you can pay here.

Registration is required for the summit and it’s free to attend. Click here for more information and to register.