Hit the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail in honor or National Crawfish Day!

The Houma Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s Bayou Country Crawfish Trail, invites trail goers to explore the delicious crawfish and fresh seafood in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish by eating along the route at 30 trail stops, and highlighting local restaurants. From cafes to take out boilhouses, their delicious crawfish and other Cajun delicacies won’t disappoint.

Trail goers are invited to “eat, collect, and claim” as they make their way through the trail, keeping track of their crawfish adventure via the free Trail Guide, available online or at the Houma Area Visitors Center. After collecting five receipts from participating trail stops, trail goers can then fill out a short form to claim a free Bayou Country Crawfish Trail t-shirt.

Houma Travel has packaged up everything you’ll need. The downloadable Trail Guide includes a map and listings of all Trail locations, as well as a print-at-home tracker for checking off all the delicious places you visit. The Bayou Country Crawfish Trail is part of the ongoing economic development and revitalization efforts that make up HACVB’s mission and commitment to Terrebonne Parish. Download your guide here: https://crawfishtrail.com.