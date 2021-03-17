Houma Travel launches Bayou Country Crawfish Trail with 38 local stops

It’s time to hit the trail! The Bayou Country Crawfish Trail, that is!

In the sprawling waters of Louisiana’s Bayou Country, crawfish is king. Taste for yourself by exploring the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail! Houma Travel has launched an amazing program, partnering with over 30 local stops to create a trail filled with delicious crawfish dishes. From po-boys and pastas to boiled and live crawfish, your stomach will thank you for this incredible journey!

Houma Travel has laid out a culinary road map stretching from downtown Houma all the way out to the Gulf. The 38 Trail stops range from take-out seafood markets and drive-thru boilhouses to family-friendly Cajun restaurants with lots of character.

Be sure to save your receipts — once you’ve collected 5, redeem them to claim your very own Crawfish Trail T-shirt!

Ready to hit the Trail?

Houma Travel has packaged up everything you’ll need. The downloadable Trail Guide includes a map and listings of all Trail locations, as well as a print-at-home tracker for checking off all the delicious places you visit.

You can download your guide here: https://crawfishtrail.com or check out the locations below!