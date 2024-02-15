Local Lenten options are sure to please

There is no shortage of options locally if you will be giving up meat this Lent!

Here are a few places where you can find a good meal:

St. Matthew’s Friday Lenten Lunches:

Take the guesswork out of your Friday lunches during Lent! Order in advance for a convenient way to have meatless meals prepared for you. You can pick-up meals at Parish Hall, dine in or delivery is offered for 5 or more plates in the downtown Houma area.

Lenten Fish Fry-Days – St. Bernadette

St. Bernadette Knights of Columbus Council 7355 invites you to attend their Lenten Meal event on Friday evenings at Herbert Hall, located at 409 Funderburk St., between 5 -7:30 PM. You may purchase tickets at either the Church Office or at the door for a cost of $15 each. We will be serving both before and after Mass and the Stations of the Cross which starts at 6 pm.

St. Joseph Annual Lenten Gumbo

Our Lenten Seafood Gumbo will be cooked fresh and served every Friday during Lent. Eat in the Life Center in the company of good friends or take home. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $12 each. Proceeds from the sale of the gumbo go to the Good Samaritan Food Bank in Thibodaux.

1921 Seafood, 1522 Barrow St, Houma

1921 Seafood will be OPEN for lunch this Lenten season! Hours will be 11 a.m. until dinner. Stop by this local, family-owned restaurant for delicious seafood and more!

La Carreta

La Carreta has added new items to their already anticipated Lenten menu! New this year are: Tuna Tostadas, Shrimp Birria, Shrimp Burrito Bowl and Shrimp or Tuna Aguachiles. Stop by and check out their new look as they celebrate 10 years of business!

Cafe Cannata’s Seafood Extravaganza

Every Wednesday and Friday, stop by Cafe Cannata’s to enjoy their Seafood Extravaganza!

Rouses Markets Seafood Spectacular Hot Bar

CALLING ALL SEAFOOD LOVERS! Enjoy Rouses’ Seafood Spectacular Hot Bar Menu every Friday, Saturday & Sunday during Lent for just $9.99/lb. We’re also serving up fried seafood platters in our deli and boiled seafood combos in our seafood department.

Are we missing any of your favorites? Send us a note at mary@rushing-media.com.