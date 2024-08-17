LSU Ag recipe of the month: Healthy Smothered Greens

Gut Check: Keeping it healthyAugust 17, 2024
By Kristy Monier, MS, CHES®
Smothered greens are a well-loved Southern classic that is full of nutrients like calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamin C. This dish can be made with just about any type of greens including collard, mustard, and turnip greens. This no-frills, low-cost recipe delivers both flavor and healthfulness. Serve as a side with red beans and rice or lean meat like turkey for a well-balanced meal. Use the recipe below or follow along as former LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent Karen Jones demonstrates how to cook healthy smothered greens. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent.
Healthy Smothered Greens
Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 5 minutes | Cook Time: 20-30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds fresh or frozen collard, mustard or turnip greens
- 1 large onion, chopped OR 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil (or oil of your choice)
- 1/3 cup lean ham or turkey sausage, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped OR 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon no-salt Creole seasoning
- 2 cups water
Instructions:
- Wash fresh greens, remove ribs and chop. Thaw if using frozen greens.
- Chop onion.
- Heat oil over medium heat.
- Sauté onion until clear.
- Add greens, meat, garlic, salt, black pepper, no-salt Creole seasoning, and water.
- Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 20-30 m