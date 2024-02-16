LSU AgCenter Recipe of the Month: Tuna Casserole

Each month, the LSU AgCenter will be sharing a nutritious recipe with our readers! Our first recipe for February is Tuna Casserole! Enjoy!

Tuna Casserole

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 25 minutes

Get ready for a quick and delicious tuna casserole made with affordable ingredients. This heart-healthy dish uses ingredients lower in sodium and fat, as well as tuna, which is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Serve with a side of balsamic spinach salad for a well-balanced dinner that everyone will enjoy. Use the recipe below or follow along as LSU AgCenter Nutrition & Community Health agent Jessica Randazzo demonstrates how to prepare this tuna casserole. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact Kristy Monier, your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent.

Ingredients:

• 1 can (10.5 oz) low-sodium cream of mushroom soup

• ½ cup low-fat milk

• 2 tablespoons pimentos (optional)

• 1 cup frozen peas and carrots mix

• 2 cans (5 oz each) tuna packed in water, drained

• 2 cups medium egg noodles, cooked

• ¾ teaspoon salt-free Creole seasoning

• 2 tablespoons plain breadcrumbs

• 1 tablespoon margarine, melted

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a 1 ½ quart casserole dish, stir together soup, milk, pimentos, peas and carrots, tuna, and noodles.

3. Season with salt-free Creole seasoning.

4. Bake for 20 minutes or until hot.

5. In a small bowl, stir together the breadcrumbs and melted margarine.

6. Take the casserole out of the oven, stir the mixture, and top with breadcrumb mixture.

7. Bake for another 5 minutes or until breadcrumbs are golden brown.