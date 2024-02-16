LSU AgCenter Recipe of the Month: Tuna Casserole

February 16, 2024
Each month, the LSU AgCenter will be sharing a nutritious recipe with our readers! Our first recipe for February is Tuna Casserole! Enjoy!

 

Tuna Casserole
Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 25 minutes

 

Get ready for a quick and delicious tuna casserole made with affordable ingredients. This heart-healthy dish uses ingredients lower in sodium and fat, as well as tuna, which is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Serve with a side of balsamic spinach salad for a well-balanced dinner that everyone will enjoy. Use the recipe below or follow along as LSU AgCenter Nutrition & Community Health agent Jessica Randazzo demonstrates how to prepare this tuna casserole. For more information about healthy eating and active living, contact Kristy Monier, your local LSU AgCenter nutrition & community health agent.


 

Ingredients:
• 1 can (10.5 oz) low-sodium cream of mushroom soup
• ½ cup low-fat milk
• 2 tablespoons pimentos (optional)
• 1 cup frozen peas and carrots mix
• 2 cans (5 oz each) tuna packed in water, drained
• 2 cups medium egg noodles, cooked
• ¾ teaspoon salt-free Creole seasoning
• 2 tablespoons plain breadcrumbs
• 1 tablespoon margarine, melted

Instructions:
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. In a 1 ½ quart casserole dish, stir together soup, milk, pimentos, peas and carrots, tuna, and noodles.
3. Season with salt-free Creole seasoning.
4. Bake for 20 minutes or until hot.
5. In a small bowl, stir together the breadcrumbs and melted margarine.
6. Take the casserole out of the oven, stir the mixture, and top with breadcrumb mixture.
7. Bake for another 5 minutes or until breadcrumbs are golden brown.

 

