Rotary Club of Houma Sunrise, Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Club Host 5th Annual Buds & Burgers Championship June 5

The 5th Annual Buds & Burgers event hosted by Rotary Club of Houma Sunrise and Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Club will take place Saturday, June 5. Like most things, it is different this year due to COVID.

The idea for a burger trail stemmed from wanting to drive business back to local restaurants to help regain after COVID. The Bud & Burger Restaurant Trail started Saturday, May 1 and lasts through Friday, June 4 at midnight. Patrons simply pick up a trial bingo card from any participating restaurant, purchase the specialty burger and vote for their favorite competitor’s burger to be deemed the “Bud & Burgers 2021 Champion” using the restaurant’s QR code from the tabletop display.

Roux for a Reason will also be present grilling burgers for participants. All proceeds will go to the organization which helps cancer prevention with annual fundraising efforts.

As for the “buds,” participants ask for the “Free Beer” stamps when purchasing burgers. After the trial is completed, patrons bring the filled-out card to the June 5th event, where they receive a free beer for supporting all 15 restaurants. You can pick up your favorite burger and join the fun on June 5! The winner will be announced at the event, which is the first festival in Terrebonne since the COVID pandemic.

Participating restaurants are:



531 Liberty

Copeland’s

New York Bagel

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Quizine Quarters

Spigot’s Brew Pub

La Carreta

WYANKS

Papi Cheo

Castalano’s Deli & Catering

Watergrill

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Cristiano Ristorante

Athenos

PVO Bistro Lounge



The event is from 4-9 p.m. at Southdown Plantation, and all attendees are welcome to bring chairs along with their favorite burger from the trail. The event will feature live entertainment from New Orleans native bands Nashville South and Brass-A-Holics, cold beer, food and beverages. General admission is $5. Ages 10 and under are free. Beer tickets will also be sold at the event. All proceeds from tickets will be used for both organizations’ programs that give back to the community such as scholarships and The Sunrise Rotary’s annual holiday bicycle giveaway. General admission tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

By Heidi Guidry

Photos submitted