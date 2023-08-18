Founder of GOTR Bayou Region honored with 2023 Blue Cross Louisiana Foundation Angel Award

Founder and former President of Girls On The Run Bayou Region, Ellen Doskey, was recently awarded the prestigious 2023 Blue Cross Louisiana Foundation Angel Award!

“The Angel Award honors everyday people doing extraordinary good to meet the physical, emotional, creative or spiritual needs of Louisiana’s kids,” explained Girls On The Run Bayou Region Executive Director Aimee Johnson. “The award represents volunteers in a community that contribute an unselfish contribution of time and energy. I see these qualities in Ellen at every Girls on the Run 5K, when she is tirelessly making sure that every girl in the program feels like a confident winner crossing the finish line as they celebrate the end of their 10-week season. We are incredibly lucky to have one of those Blue Cross Angels right here in our community.”

“I feel very honored to have been given this award,” said Doskey. “It feels wonderful to be recognized for my work with Girls On The Run and the positivity we have been able to bring to the young girls in the community. This award comes with a $25,000 grant as well, which will be entirely put back into Girls On The Run Bayou Region to help our mission grow.” Doskey will be presented with the 2023 Angel Award in a ceremony in Baton Rouge this October, alongside the other 8 award recipients.

“Ellen, along with Laura Ramirez and Monika Marcel, brought Girls on the Run to the Bayou Region in 2011 serving only 24 girls and have since brought the program to over 4,000 girls,” continued Johnson. “Our program inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident and anyone that has inspired over 4,000 is definitely an Angel in my eyes!””

For more information about Girls On The Run Bayou Region, please visit their Facebook or website.