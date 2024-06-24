Free art and environment workshop “Storm Shelter” led by renowned artist Brooks Frederick

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center is thrilled to announce the upcoming “Storm Shelter” workshop, a unique art and environment program led by the esteemed NYC-based artist Brooks Frederick, who brings his bayou roots back to Terrebonne Parish. This immersive two-week workshop is free for selected Terrebonne Parish residents and promises an enriching experience blending artistic development with environmental awareness.

Interested residents are encouraged to apply promptly. Applications are open until open until Friday, June 28, 2024 and can be submitted online. Participants will be notified of their acceptance via email by July 3, 2024. The workshop will take place at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum in Houma, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 8-11 and July 15-18.

Workshop Highlights:

Under Frederick's expert guidance, participants will engage in painting and drawing exercises aimed at enhancing their ability to see and express line and color in new, dynamic ways. The workshop is designed to be inclusive, welcoming both beginners and seasoned artists. Emotional Processing: The workshop will offer a supportive environment where art becomes a tool for exploring and expressing emotions related to environmental challenges. Participants will have the opportunity to process complex feelings such as fear, grief, anger, and hope.

Creative Expression: Emphasizing the power of art in communication, the workshop will encourage participants to use their creative expressions to raise awareness and foster empathy regarding environmental and climate issues.

Community Building: Through shared experiences and collaborative art projects, the workshop aims to build a strong sense of community among participants, fostering connections and mutual support in addressing environmental concerns.

Resilience and Coping Skills: Participants will be equipped with art-based strategies to build resilience and cope with eco-anxiety and climate-related stress.

The “Storm Shelter” workshop is a remarkable opportunity for Terrebonne Parish residents to engage with both their artistic side and the pressing environmental issues facing their community. The final art show on July 19 from 6 – 9 p.m. will showcase the creative efforts and personal growth of the participants, highlighting the intersection of art and environmental advocacy.