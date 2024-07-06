Free Junior Angler Workshops coming to LPPL

Get ready to cast your lines and reel in some fun! The Lafourche Parish Public Library, in partnership with National Park Rangers, is excited to announce the Junior Angler Workshops kicking off next week. Anglers ages 8 and up are invited to participate in these interactive, hands-on workshops designed to teach all about fish and fishing.

No registration is required to attend, making it easy for young anglers to join the fun. The Junior Angler Schedule is as follows:

North: Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Jean Lafitte Park, 314 Saint Mary St, Thibodaux, LA

Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Jean Lafitte Park, 314 Saint Mary St, Thibodaux, LA Central: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Lockport American Legion, 921 Veterans St, Lockport, LA

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Lockport American Legion, 921 Veterans St, Lockport, LA South: Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W 79th St, Cut Off, LA

Don’t miss this chance to learn from the experts and enjoy a morning of fishing fun. Discover more summer events at lafourche.librarycalendar.com. There’s no “de-BAIT” about it—save the date for the Junior Angler Workshops!