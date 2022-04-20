Free Shoulder Workshop Hosted by ISR Physical Therapy Aims to Relieve Shoulder Pain

ISR Physical Therapy is hosting a free shoulder workshop in Houma Tuesday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Participants will learn the following from Trevor D. Bardarson, PT, OCS about rotator cuff pain:

How patients went from overwhelming pain and limited movement to being pain-free and being able to have normal shoulder movement within months of treatment.

The biggest mistake of sufferers of shoulder pain and limited movement that makes it more likely to re-injure

A checklist of the four most common types of shoulder injuries with specific symptoms and the best course of treatment for each

What patients are doing to remodel their shoulders in order to have less pain

Why 80 percent of shoulder injuries do not require surgery for a complete recovery to happen

Discover more durable and less expensive solutions that are also less risky, invasive, and damaging

The secrets behind the doctor’s all-natural approach that repairs shoulder issues allow people to return to the life they thought they had lost.