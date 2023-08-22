Free study resources available at the Lafourche and Terrebonne Public Libraries

Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Public Library Systems offer free, local school resources for community students to help with their academic needs. As the 2023-2024 school year begins, check out these resources available for your scholars!

TPPL Study Buddies Every Thursday from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Main Branch Students K-5th grade are invited to come in for vocabulary and spelling assistance on a first come, first serve basis from local volunteers. Help sessions will be 15 minutes in length, depending upon attendance.

Homework Louisiana through LPPL Homework Louisiana is an online tutoring and homework help service for K-12, college, and adult students, 7 days a week from 2:00 p.m.-midnight. Homework Louisiana is provided to community members absolutely free with their Lafourche Parish Public Library Card. Learn more here.

Libby Reading App The Libby reading app has something for everyone this back-to-school season! Instantly borrow content to expand on interests, sharpen your own skills for teaching success, or take a break with fun reading downtimes. Go to libbyapp.com or download the app on your digital device to log in with your Terrebonne or Lafourche Parish Public Library card.



To stay up-to-date on other school resources as they come up, please visit the LPPL Facebook or website, or the TPPL Facebook or website.