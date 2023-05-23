Friends N Mimosas presents Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center with donation this past weekend

Following their successful Bras N Brunch fundraiser on Sunday, May 7, 2023, local organization Friends N Mimosas was proud to present a check to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to support breast cancer awareness this past weekend.

”When I started Friends N Mimosas to promote Local Louisiana restaurants, our very gifted local talent, and inspirational people we have here in Louisiana, I always said if I reached over 3,500 Facebook followers I want to give back to the community. We did it!” said Friends N Mimosas founder Donna Primeaux. ”We were able to raise $2,914 with our Brunch N Bra fundraiser for Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. All the funds raised will go towards breast cancer awareness– a special thanks to Layne Bordelon from Terrebonne General /Mary Bird Perkins, who spoke to everyone about where the money will be going from the fundraiser. Thanks to all that attended at to all of our special guest that gave their time to be at the event!” The Bras N Brunch fundraiser featured TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance’ personality Molly Hopkins and her daughter Olivia’s company Livi Rae Lingerie, who offered personalized bra fittings, live music from the band We and Mrs. Jones, a poem recitation from Ms. Black Louisiana Courtney Mpagi, and an inspirational speech about her father’s experience with cancer given by Miss Louisiana Sylvia Masters.

Stay tuned for more events hosted by Friends N Mimosas and check out photos from the successful event below!