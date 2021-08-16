Friends of Bayou Lafourche to Host ‘Weir Removal Boat Parade’ on August 28

Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. will continue to host the “Weir Removal Boat Parade” on Saturday, August 28 at 2 PM. Participation is free and open to the public.

The boat parade welcomes both paddle-powered boats and motorized boats to participate. The procession will begin at the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Thibodaux (314 St. Mary St., Thibodaux La 70301), head down to the new Nicholls Bayou-Side Park, then head back to the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve where the parade will disband. The total parade route is approximately 3 miles. There will be live music along the route of the parade:

Park Service Boat (moving with the parade): Gina Forsyth & Waylon Thibodaux

Jean Lafitte Boardwalk: Daiquiri Queen

Rotolo’s Pizzeria: Harley Talbot

Townhomes by Rienzi Plantation: Members of Good Feelin Band

Thibodaux Pedestrian Bridge: Teddy Baudoin & Lonnie Lapeyrouse

Nicholls Bayou-Side Park: John Daigle

Paddle-powered boats will launch at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve at 2:00 pm. Paddlers are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 pm. If a canoe rental is needed for the parade, please contact Ryan Perque at ryan.perque@bayoulafourche.org or call 985.665.8474.

Motorized boats should be staged at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve no later than 1:45 pm to follow the paddle-powered boats. Additional parking will be available for those using the Leighton Boat Launch.

Friends of Bayou Lafourche will require that all local, state and federal boating/marine laws and regulations be followed for the safety of all involved. Several support boats will also be present throughout the parade route. Paddle-powered boats and motorized boats will be kept separate during the parade as an additional safety measure. While the event is outdoors and does not incorporate a single socialization area, Friends of Bayou Lafourche asks that participants remain vigilant in socially distancing themselves from others.