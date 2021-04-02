Fundraiser at Big Mike’s to benefit local youth organization

Bond, Youth, and Community Foundation (Bond), in partnership with Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse, is hosting a give-back night at the Big Mike’s Thibodaux location, 120 Laura Drive, on Tuesday, April 6.

From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., 15 percent of all orders will be donated to Bond, a local nonprofit that aims “to create a bond between community organizations through collaboration in order to empower vulnerable youth by providing educational initiatives and enrichment activities.” The organization said it hopes to raise funds to expand its tutoring program.

Colby “DjCobreezy” Haughton will provide the tunes for the evening.

Attendees are asked to say they would like to support Bond.

More information on Bond, Youth, and Community Foundation can be found here or on the organization’s Facebook page.