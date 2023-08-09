FuzzBait Fishing Invitational awards two scholarships to local high schoolers

At the 29th annual FuzzBait Fishing Invitational, two kids of local law enforcement officers were awarded $500 Scholarship Award each as they begin their college careers this fall.

“The FuzzBait Fishing Invitational is an annual rodeo meant to promote a healthy relationship between law enforcement and the community,” explained Major Brent Hidalgo with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and president of the FuzzBait Invitational Non-profit. “We are a non-profit, so alongside our annual invitational, we also donate money to law enforcement and their families in need throughout the community. Part of our mission is awarding this annual scholarship to two local students and recognizing their hard work.”

Hidalgo explained that the Scholarship Award is given to two local high-school-aged kids of law enforcement officers in the summer between their high school graduation and their first semester of college. The students are selected through an application process which is reviewed by a 15-person board, taking into account GPA, community involvement, and more.

The two students who received 2023’s Scholarship Award were Cohen Lucas, son of Captain Tim Lucas with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, who will be attending Louisiana Tech; and Olivia Babin, daughter of Patrick Babin, retired Houma Police Department Lieutenant, who will be attending Nicholls State University.

Congratulations to Olivia and Cohen for receiving this Scholarship Award! For more information about the FuzzBait Fishing Invitational and their non-profit, please visit their Facebook or website.