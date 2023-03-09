Gaidry’s Music Store announces relocation to West Houma

Gaidry’s Music Store announced it’s new location in West Houma. The music store recently relocated, and can be found inside the Cournoyer Center for Music Performance’s building in Houma. Gaidry’s Music Store officially opened in their new location on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

“We wanted a new, more centralized location for our store,” said Gaidry’s owner Rebecca Ritchie. “In the Cournoyer Center, we will be around musicians and music performance daily!” Gaidry’s Music Store supplies local musicians with guitar and guitar accessories, wind instruments, percussion instruments, keyboards, speakers, DJ equipment, cables, used gear, and more.

Interested parties can come check out the new store from Tuesday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Cournoyer Center for Music Performance’s building is located at 120 Prevost Drive, in Houma.