A great time was had at the 2022 Bayou Arts Fest in downtown Houma, this past Sunday, November 20, 2022. Featuring a cook-off, live music, dancing, art, craft booths, and delicious food, the event was a success. Funds raised by the event will support the The Bayou Regional Arts Council in its effort to support arts access in the Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes through grants, workshops, and networking opportunities for artists and organizations.