GALLERY: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Our community joined together on January 16, 2023 for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. This year’s event theme was “It Starts with Me to Create a Beloved Community.” After a ceremony on the courthouse steps in Downtown Houma, participants marched to Dumas Auditorium. The full program included Master of Ceremonies Bubba Orgeron, music by God’s Creation Mass Choir directed by Nick Ward, welcome and comments by Jerome Boykin, Sr. and Moriah Bateast, presentation of the key to the city to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, words by elected officials, entertainment by 3D Dance Academy, comments on the Importance of Voting by Charles Brown, entertainment by Jarda Westly, keynote speaker Pastor Bertrand Bailey Jr., and community awards by Saulmon Thomas Jr and Sheri Ezell. The 1969 Southdown High Eagles state championship baseball team was also honored at the ceremony.