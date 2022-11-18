GALLERY: Peoples Health hosts Thanksgiving Meals for Terrebonne Council on Aging

Louisiana to take national stage again with Celebration Gator in New York, Louisiana Celebration Riverboat in CaliforniaNovember 17, 2022
Yesterday, Peoples Health, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a Thanksgiving meal for local members of Terrebonne Council on Aging seniors.
As an initiative to give during the holidays, Peoples Health has partnered with councils on aging across the region to bring fellowship and Thanksgiving to community seniors. Yesterday, they hosted Houma seniors at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. See the gallery below for some shots of the day!
From left to right: Stacy Cancienne, Carly Oubre, Susan Guidroz, Tiffany Ellis, and Caitlin Bacon from Peoples Health are ready to serve members of the Terrebonne Council on Aging.
Terrebonne seniors socialize and dance before a Thanksgiving meal provided by Peoples Health and Second Harvest.
Carly Oubre (Peoples Health) serves Thanksgiving meals to Terrebonne Council on Aging members.
Terrebonne seniors ready to receive their meals provided by Peoples Health and Second Harvest.
Second Harvest and Peoples Health provided seniors with traditional Thanksgiving meals, complete with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberries and peach cobbler.
