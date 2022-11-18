GALLERY: Peoples Health hosts Thanksgiving Meals for Terrebonne Council on Aging

Louisiana to take national stage again with Celebration Gator in New York, Louisiana Celebration Riverboat in California
November 17, 2022
Dr. Kristine Strickland Selected as a Member for the Committee of 100 for Economic Development
November 17, 2022

Terrebonne seniors ready to receive their meals provided by Peoples Health and Second Harvest.

Yesterday, Peoples Health, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a Thanksgiving meal for local members of Terrebonne Council on Aging seniors.

As an initiative to give during the holidays, Peoples Health has partnered with councils on aging across the region to bring fellowship and Thanksgiving to community seniors. Yesterday, they hosted Houma seniors at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. See the gallery below for some shots of the day!

 

Submitted
Submitted

Related posts

November 17, 2022

LPSO: Donations and Names Requested for 29th Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway

Read more