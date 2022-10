The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma.

Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!

NUTRIA PARDONING:

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned Beignet the Nutria from hunters.

KREWE GA ROU PARADE:

FESTIVAL GROUNDS, CARNIVAL, BANDS: