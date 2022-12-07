GALLERY: SOLA prepares for this week’s performances of Peter Pan Jr.

South Louisiana Center for the Arts is preparing for the opening of its fall production Peter Pan Jr.! Over 30 local children have been practicing since August, and are eagerly waiting to showcase their talent to the community. “The play is based on Disney’s traditional Peter Pan, with an appearance from Tinker Bell,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President. Performing iconic songs including “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up,” and “Never Never Land”, the play will feature the Darling children as they take a journey of a lifetime.

After countless hours of reciting lines, practicing songs and dances, and dress rehearsals, the cast of Pater Pan Jr. will host three performances this week. The performances will be held at the Bayou Black Recreation Center on the following dates:

December 9 at 7 p.m.

December 10 at 7 p.m.

December 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. SoLa Center for the Arts is a non-profit corporation focused on providing arts opportunities in the Houma area with a focus on children’s theatre. Stay tuned to SOLA’s website and Facebook page for upcoming information on future programs.