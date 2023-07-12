Gavin Dugas presented with key to the city, July 15 declared “Gavin Dugas Day”

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Houma-native Gavin Dugas was presented with a Key to the City by the Terrebonne Parish Council in recognition of his vital role in Louisiana State University (LSU) Baseball Team’s NCAA Men’s College World Series win. In a surprise announcement, Parish President Gordon E. Dove also proclaimed that Saturday, July 15, 2023, would be celebrated as “Gavin Dugas Day.”

The official proclamation as read by Chairwoman Jessica Domangue: “Whereas, Gavin Joseph Dugas was born on May 19, 2000, to Glenna and Gabe Dugas and older brother Blake in Houma, Louisiana; and whereas, on Monday, June 26, 2023, Gavin was a vital part of the Louisiana State University (LSU) baseball team that won the NCAA Men’s College World Series over Florida in game three of the series with an 18-4 score; and whereas, prior to LSU, Gavin attended Houma Christian High School in Houma, Louisiana, where he earned the 2018 All-American recognition from Rawlings, batting .452 in his senior season with 33 hits, 34 RBIs, 10 home runs, and 46 runs while also being a four-time all-district selection and two-time district Most Valuable Player as well as an honors graduate and member of the National Honor Society; and whereas, immediately after high school, Gavin played in the Prospect League, a collegiate summer league for the Danville (Illinois) Dans, batting .331 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 28 runs, and 28 stolen bases; and whereas, during Gavin’s tenure at LSU, he was an outstanding player and team leader, earning the privilege of wearing the coveted No. 8 jersey for two straight seasons, a privilege awarded each season to the upperclassman who best exemplifies the spirit of the LSU baseball program; and whereas, in 2021 Gavin was the SEC’s RBI leader, where he collected 66 RBIs; and whereas, while Gavin’s 2022 season was hampered by a thumb injury for much of the season, he was still able to make vital contributions toward the end of the year; and whereas, during the 2023 season, Gavin had 17 home runs and 46 RBIs; and whereas, Gavin was selected to the 2023 All-Tournament Team for the College World Series; and whereas, during Gavin’s college baseball career with LSU, he was a valuable hitter, earning numerous runs through singles, doubles, triples, and home runs, with his contributions helping lead LSU to the College World Series; and whereas, Gavin graduated from LSU in 2022 with a degree in Sport Administration where he earned SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2020, 2021, and 2022; and whereas Gavin fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for LSU in front of the best fans in the country.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President, Gordon E. Dove, and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the extraordinary achievement of Gavin Dugas be recognized for his talent and dedication to America’s Favorite Pastime.” All council members in attendance expressed their admiration and gratitude for Dugas’ achievements.

The “Houma Hammer” was recently selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Washington Nationals. Congratulations to Gavin Dugas for these great accomplishments!