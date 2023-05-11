Geaux Paddle to establish second location along Bayou Lafourche!

At this week’s Lafourche Parish Council meeting, the council unanimously approved Geaux Paddle to establish a location along the Raceland Scenic Overlook. Geaux Paddle will establish a Kayak Kiosk at this location providing a kayak rack, paddles, life vests, locks, and a booking platform. The kiosk will be located under the overpass on Hwy 90.

The objective of the project is to provide a fun and affordable way for residents to enjoy local waterways, enhance cultural appreciation, and bring people together while engaging in healthy activities.

Geaux Paddle is a self service paddle board rental company based in Thibodaux. Their first location, located on Bayou Lafourche, is located across from Nicholls State University at the at the Nicholls State Bayouside Park.