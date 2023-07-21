Geaux Paddle to soft launch new second location this weekend

Geaux Paddle, the self service paddle board and kayak rental company based in Thibodaux, has announced that they will officially “soft launch” their second location, with one tandem kayak available for rent.

The second location is located at the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook on LA-1 in Raceland. As stated on their Facebook, “This is the perfect site for Geaux Paddle, as it features off-street parking, an overlook pier, a floating dock, and picnic tables.”

Those interested in booking the tandem kayak this weekend at the new location, or rending a kayak at Geaux Paddle’s first location on Bayou Lafourche across from Nicholls State University, can rent here.