Get Cooking with the Colonels!

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute presents a culinary series, Cooking with the Colonels. Chef J.P. Daigle will conduct a series of fundamental basics culinary classes providing hands-on cooking experience. Classes will break into small groups, and prepare dishes under the guidance of Chef Daigle and his assistants. Following each culinary class, a family style meal will be enjoyed.
The class lineup includes:
- Sweating, Sauteing and Searing– Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
- Menu:
- Pan roasted pork tenderloin
- Roasted mashed sweet potatoes
- Bacon studded cream corn and pepper jelly sauce.
- Roasting and Grilling– Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
- Menu:
- Whole roasted chicken
- Grilled Romaine salad
- Grilled fruit and ice cream
- Braising, Blanching and Poaching– Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
- Menu:
- Braised pork roast
- Sauteed green beans
- Smashed potatoes
- Poached fruit and ice cream
- Stocks and Sauces– Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
- Menu:
- Pan fried fish with lemon sauces,
- Grilled asparagus
- Roasted fingerling potatoes.
- Strawberry short cake
Classes will take place in the Lanny D. Ledet Culinary Arts Building. Each class is expected to take 2 – 2 ½ hours, followed by the meal. Registration for each class is available individually, and are $130 each. Classes are limited to 16 participants, and participants must be 16 years old and over (with 16 and 17 year olds having an adult present). Register online.