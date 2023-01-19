Get Cooking with the Colonels!

January 19, 2023
The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute presents a culinary series, Cooking with the Colonels. Chef J.P. Daigle will conduct a series of fundamental basics culinary classes providing hands-on cooking experience. Classes will break into small groups, and prepare dishes under the guidance of Chef Daigle and his assistants. Following each culinary class, a family style meal will be enjoyed.
The class lineup includes:
  • Sweating, Sauteing and Searing– Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
    • Menu:
      • Pan roasted pork tenderloin
      • Roasted mashed sweet potatoes
      • Bacon studded cream corn and pepper jelly sauce.
  • Roasting and Grilling– Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
    • Menu:
      • Whole roasted chicken
      • Grilled Romaine salad
      • Grilled fruit and ice cream
  • Braising, Blanching and Poaching– Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
    • Menu:
      • Braised pork roast
      • Sauteed green beans
      • Smashed potatoes
      • Poached fruit and ice cream
  • Stocks and Sauces– Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9 a.m. – noon
    • Menu:
      • Pan fried fish with lemon sauces,
      • Grilled asparagus
      • Roasted fingerling potatoes.
      • Strawberry short cake

Classes will take place in the Lanny D. Ledet Culinary Arts Building. Each class is expected to take 2 – 2 ½ hours, followed by the meal. Registration for each class is available individually, and are $130 each. Classes are limited to 16 participants, and participants must be 16 years old and over (with 16 and 17 year olds having an adult present). Register online.

