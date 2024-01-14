Get Growing with TPL’s Seed Library!

Cold Weather (Monday through Thursday) UpdateJanuary 14, 2024
The Terrebonne Parish Library shared that in 2023, over 115 individuals borrowed seeds from the Main Library’s Seed Library. Through this donation-based resource, patrons utilized a cost-free avenue to cultivate their gardens, produce homegrown food, and enhanced the presence of native plants in the region. The program is sponsored by Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP).
TPL Explains How the Seed Library Works:
Saving Seeds:
- The Terrebonne Parish Seed Library is a free seed project encouraging its community to feed itself wholesome food through education that cultivates community resilience and sharing. Humans have been saving seeds for many years. Some of that knowledge, however, has been over time, along with significant biodiversity.
- Select no more than 2 packets per person (we are working with donors, so please be respectful of this).
- Write your name in our “Seed Member Borrow Record.”
- Plant the seeds in your garden.
- Save the seeds from any of your vegetable plants.
- Bring us your saved seeds, and we will package them in the library for someone else to use.
Donating Seeds:
- Ask a staff member for an envelope.
- Label the envelope with as much information about the seeds as you can. We can fill it out if you’d prefer.
- Write your name in our “Seed member Donation Record” and add as much information as you’d like next to your name.
Membership:
- The Seed Library operates on the honor system. You become a member when you withdraw seeds to plant. We encourage all members to learn basic seed saving techniques. If you are unable to save your own seed, please donate prepackage seeds to keep our library stocked.
If you’re not still sure about starting your own garden, or when or what to plant, TPL has an extensive collection of books to get you started!
Check out some of theses reads:
- Indoor Green: Living with Plants by Bree Claffey and Lauren Bamford
- Seed to Dust: Life, Nature, and a Country Garden by Marc Hamer
- The Good Bee: A Celebration of Bees and How to Save Them by Alison Benjamin and Brian McCallum
- You Grow Girl : The Groundbreaking Guide to Gardening by Trail, Gayla
- The Nitty-Gritty Gardening Book: Fun Projects For All Seasons by Cornell, Kari A.
- The New Gardener’s Handbook: Everything You Need to Know to Grow a Beautiful and Bountiful Garden by Beyers, Daryl
Open to everyone, the Seed Library welcomes community donations! Visit mytpl.org/seedlibrary to find out more.