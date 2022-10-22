Get It Growing calendar provides inspiration and information throughout 2023

Each year the LSU AgCenter Get It Growing calendar supplies plant lovers with gardening inspiration and reliable horticulture information.

Packed with dozens of artful photos of Louisiana landscapes and gardens, the calendar also adds beauty to any wall.

The recently released 2023 LSU AgCenter Get It Growing Lawn and Garden Calendar features stunning images of flowers, trees, and other flora captured by photographers from across the state.

“The Get It Growing calendar is a terrific gardening resource thanks to the tips and knowledge that AgCenter horticulturists provide,” said Elma Sue McCallum of LSU AgCenter Communications, who serves as the calendar’s coordinator. “The gorgeous photos contributed by talented photographers from all over Louisiana complement this important information.”

Each fall, thousands of Louisiana horticulture enthusiasts anticipate the new edition of the calendar, which has been published since 2005.

“Louisianians have come to rely on the LSU AgCenter for research-based knowledge on a number of topics that affect their lives, and gardening is one of our most sought-after areas,” McCallum said.

Alongside the stunning photos, the calendar contains monthly tips that will inform the longtime gardener as well as the beginner. It also includes a special section on growing gardens for cut flowers with advice from Heather Kirk-Ballard, the LSU AgCenter statewide consumer horticulturist and representative of the AgCenter Get It Growing campaign.

The calendar includes helpful information for projects, including when to prune roses and plant fruit trees. It also contains a list of Louisiana Super Plants, plants chosen for an educational and marketing program that highlights tough and beautiful plants that perform well in Louisiana landscapes.

In addition to monthly gardening tips and a feature on gardens for cut flowers, the full-color, 32-page, 9-by-12-inch calendar includes an illustrated step-by-step guide to arranging cut flowers. The calendar provides a list of AgCenter lawn and garden publications, gardening terms and definitions, and information on the LSU AgCenter Master Gardener program, the AgCenter Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic, and the AgCenter Soil Testing and Plant Analysis Lab.

Photographs for the calendar are chosen each year through a public call for entries. The 2023 calendar winners include Nanette Baldwin, of Gonzales; Peter Betchley, of Alexandria; Abbie Bourgeois, of Schriever; Donna Dickson, of Destrehan; Laurel Doucet, of Baton Rouge; David Free, of Ragley; Judy Gifford, of Metairie; Kristi Hammatt, of Baton Rouge; Kami Hymel, of Paulina; Kathleen Kuhnert of Gonzales; Jamie Newman, of Baton Rouge; D’Arcy Pintye, of Baton Rouge; Vivian Shoultz, of Mandeville; Rhoda Stevenson, of Campti; Glenn Stokes, of New Iberia; Michael Sutton, of Mandeville; and Lisa Tortorich, of Nine Mile Point.

The Get It Growing calendar sells for $13.95 and is available for online orders at www.LSUAgCenter.com/OnlineStore. Sample photos and more information are available on the website.

Created as part of the AgCenter’s Get It Growing educational campaign for home lawns and gardens, the calendar also is available at garden centers across Louisiana.