Get your costumes ready–The Rougarou Fest will officially be here this weekend!

Get ready for a fun weekend supporting a great cause! The award-winning Rougarou Festival will return to Houma this weekend.
“The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana,” reads the official website. “It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.” Read more about the spooky beast that inspired the festival here.
The Rougarou Fest was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020 and 2023.
The Rougarou Fest is located at 86 Valhi Blvd. (near the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center) in Houma, LA. In addition to the fun-filled schedule below, the Rougarou Fest will also include Arts and Crafts Booths, kids activities (The Minnow Trap), carnival rides, food and drink, a scavenger hunt, and more. The hours of operation are as follows:
(KEY: *Atchafalaya Narrative Stage, #Woodside Energy Music Stage)
- Friday, October 20, 2023 – 5PM to 10PM
5PM # Festival Opens with Blessing and National Anthem Hot Air Balloon Rides 5-9PM 6PM # We and Mrs. Jones * Houma-Terrebonne Community Band Trick-Or-Treat Hosted by The Krewe of Mardi Gras in the Main Library Parking Lot 7PM * Outdoor Viewing of Ghostbusters (rated PG but not appropriate for under 10) 8PM # Howling Contest # ReauxShambo 10PM Festival Closes
- Saturday, October 21, 2023 – 10AM to 10PM
8:30AM Ghouls on the Run – Registration Opens 9AM Ghouls on the Run – Race Begins 10AM Festival Opens 11AM * Coastal 101 – Presented by Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana 12PM # The Meg Rousseau Band * Culture and Climate Conversations with Dena Foret – Moss Dolls 1PM * Night of the Living Shoreline – Presented by Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana 2PM # The Wolfe Johns Blues Band * Culture and Climate Conversations with Colby Hebert – Traiteur 3PM * Tradition Bearer Award and Nutria Pardoning by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser 4PM # Brittany Pool & The RugaRouxs * Costume Contest 5PM Hot Air Balloon Rides 5-9PM 6PM # Back Roots 7PM Krewe Ga Rou Parade 8PM # Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous 9PM # Pumpkin Lighting 10PM Festival Closes
- Sunday, October 22, 2023 – 10AM to 5PM
10AM * Culture and Climate Conversations with Jennifer Blanchard – Medicinal Plants 11AM * Maria Albarran – Day of the Dead Celebration 12PM # The 45s * Coastal 101 – Presented by Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana 1PM * Doug Page – Houma Records Label 2PM # Rougarou Awards * Culture and Climate Conversations with David Cheramie – Louisiana French 3PM # Jamie Lynn Vessels Band * Culture and Climate Conversations with Lance Nacio – Sustainable Fishing 5PM Festival Closes
Further information can be found on the Rougarou Fest website and Facebook.