Get your costumes ready–The Rougarou Fest will officially be here this weekend!

Get ready for a fun weekend supporting a great cause! The award-winning Rougarou Festival will return to Houma this weekend.

“The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana,” reads the official website. “It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.” Read more about the spooky beast that inspired the festival here.

The Rougarou Fest was ranked as one of the Top 10 Costume Parties in the United States by USA Today in 2014, one of the Top 20 Events out of 11 states in the month of October by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and 2019, Best New Event in the state of Louisiana by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals in 2015, and Festival of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association in 2020 and 2023.

The Rougarou Fest is located at 86 Valhi Blvd. (near the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center) in Houma, LA. In addition to the fun-filled schedule below, the Rougarou Fest will also include Arts and Crafts Booths, kids activities (The Minnow Trap), carnival rides, food and drink, a scavenger hunt, and more. The hours of operation are as follows:

(KEY: *Atchafalaya Narrative Stage, #Woodside Energy Music Stage)

Further information can be found on the Rougarou Fest website and Facebook.