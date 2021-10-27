Get your pups ready for the Howl-O-Ween October 30th

Grab your pups and head over to the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Houma this Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma!

The event will kick off with a short canine parade and awards will be presented following the parade for best dog costume, best owner/pet look-alike costume, obedience, howling costume, and other categories.

There will also be a coronation of a king and queen based on essays submitted that are from the dog’s point of view. There will be various dog-related vendors who will have booths presenting their wares and offering tips on grooming and pet care.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis through sponsors and donations from participants. The Kiwanis clubs sponsor several activities benefitting the Houma community with a special focus on children such as the Terrific Kids program in local schools, the Play It Again Terrebonne instrument loan program to local school bands, Books for Bikes, scholarships to NSU and Fletcher, high school Key Clubs and volunteering to help with events of other local non-profits. A tax-deductible donation can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation.

To enter the parade with your dog, please click here to register online, or download and fill out the registration form and waiver, then either mail it to Kiwanis of Houma, P.O. Box 701, Houma LA 70361 or scan the completed form and email it to kiwanisofhouma@gmail.com.