Gift Vouchers for Market at the Marina are Now Available

Market at the Marina Presented by Terrebonne General Health System & Houma Main Street is the gift that keeps giving. They now offer gift vouchers!

The gift vouchers are a unique gift for those who love to buy locally. They are sold in five-dollar increments and can be purchased at the market by visiting the Terrebonne General Info Booth or by calling Amanda Pontiff at 985-850-6204.

The next market is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 from 8 a.m. to noon and vendors are always being accepted. Interested in participating? Click here!

.