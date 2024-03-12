Girl Scouts Louisiana East Announces New Board Officers and Members-at-Large

At its Annual Meeting in January, Girl Scouts Louisiana East Board Members and regional Council delegates elected four new Board officers, four new members-at-large and re-elected three members-at-large. The new slate of officers and members-at-large will serve three-year terms beginning in 2024 and ending in 2027.

“I believe our new officers and members-at-large, as well as our returning members-at-large, will continue the important work we have been doing for our Girl Scouts,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “As we recover from the pandemic and several natural disasters in recent years, their dedication to our shared vision continues to guide our organization to continued success.”

Board officers elected during the Annual Meeting include Brett Bonin of New Orleans, Board Chair; Betsy Stoner of New Orleans, First Vice Chair; Nicole Learson of Baton Rouge, Second Vice Chair; Dr. Kinesha Harris of Baton Rouge, Board Secretary and Dr. Lyndia Jones, Immediate Past Chair. New Members-at-large include Wanda August of Donaldsonville, Hillary Charpentier of Thibodaux, Cynthia Hedge Morrell of New Orleans and Kati Morse LeBreton of Hammond. Re-elected Members-at-Large include Dr. Mari Ann Callais of Hammond, Kathryn Collins of New Orleans and Chiméne Grant Saloy of New Orleans.

The full GSLE Board of Directors can be viewed here.