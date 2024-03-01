Girl Scouts Louisiana East to Begin Cookie Booth Sales

After a successful start to the annual Girl Scout Cookie season, Girl Scouts Louisiana East will kick off cookie booth sales on March 1. Booth sales will run for four weekends in March ending March 24 as Girl Scouts and their troops continue to rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

“Our Girl Scouts have hit the ground running this cookie season,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “They are excited to begin the booth sales portion of the program which will continue to empower them with the business skills needed to succeed in the world as they continue to grow and learn.”

Girl Scout cookies pre-ordered in January and early February were delivered to GSLE on February 23 and 25 during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop weekend. Girl Scouts will now deliver those cookies to people who ordered early. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how to order cookies via the Smart Cookie® online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Consumers can also enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes. In addition, consumers can visit the cookie finder atwww.gsle.org/cookies to locate a local booth to purchase cookies.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the world. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking and confident decision making.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

If you know a registered Girl Scout, support her and her troop by finding out how she’s selling cookies—whether in person, online or both!

Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a cookie booth, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gsle.org/join .