Girl Scouts Louisiana East to Kick Off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season on January 19

Girl Scouts Louisiana East will kick off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season in southeast Louisiana on January 19, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich and more.

“Our Girl Scouts, volunteers and Council staff are gearing up for an amazing 2024 Cookie season,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “The generous people of southeast Louisiana have always strongly supported this program, and we are thankful they continue to support the entrepreneurial spirit of our Girl Scouts.” During this highly anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

Nearly 700k girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which provides vital girl-led entrepreneurial skills that build courage, confidence and character. As a result, girls obtain limitless barrier-breaking futures outside the box with transferable life skills. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies beginning March 1. Girl Scout Cookie season in southeast Louisiana will run from January 19 through March 24 Beginning February 16, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Girl Scouts in grades K-12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Gils can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gsle.org/join.