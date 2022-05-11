Girls on the Run Bayou Region 5K Celebrates Program Completion

Girls on the Run Bayou Region (GOTR) 5K runs this Saturday, May 14! Support the GOTR girls as they walk, skip, hop, jump, and run across the finish line to celebrate the accomplishment of finishing the GOTR program!

The race is open to the public as a non-competitive race for all ages. Pre-registration is closed, however, the day of the 5K fee of $20 gets you in the race! Please note that the day of race fee does not include a tee-shirt. The race will happen at the Bayou Country Sports Park and registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Girls on the Run is a program that meets twice a week for ten weeks that builds girls’ confidence, increases physical activity levels, and gives them opportunities to learn important life skills. According to the organization, Girls on the Run believes that all girls, regardless of ability, should be able to participate. For questions or for more information, contact aimee.johnson@girlsontherun.org.