Girls on the Run Bayou Region in Need of Community Help to Launch Fall 2021 Program

Girls on the Run Bayou Region Coach and Site Registration is now open. The Bayou Region Council is excited to announce that preparations are being made for the program to be back and in person this fall.

The program is in need of more school and community sites to register along with more volunteer coaches to lead teams. After being unable to host in-person teams since spring of 2020, the program is in need of dedicated volunteers to bring the transformative program back to young girls in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and St. Charles.

Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls who typically meet after-school twice a week for 75-90 minutes. The fall program will culminate with all teams participating in the celebratory Reindeer Run 5K event held in December. Individuals must be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant coach or at least 21 years old to serve as a head coach. Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check and participate in an online training program.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The ten-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Girls on the Run Bayou Region’s fall Coach Registration is now open! For more information or to sign up as a coach, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org/Coach. To register a team site or to start a new site, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org/Register-Now.

Photos submitted.