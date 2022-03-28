Girls on the Run to host Dream it. Do it. Be it. Fundraiser

Girls On The Run Bayou Region Council (GOTR) non-profit organization will host Dream it. Do it. Be it. Fundraising event, celebrating the dreams, goals, and accomplishments of women and girls. The event will be held on Thursday, March 31, at the Bayou Region Council office, located at 418 Corporate Drive.

The free event starts with the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by an Open House of the new office, with wine, refreshments and a food truck.

The inspirational Dream it. Do it. Be it. event focuses on helping little girls pursue their dreams while observing the tremendous strength, resilience, and determination of women. Participants will hear from guest speakers Simone Biles, Taylor Richardson, and Sara Bareilles at 6 p.m. Guests have the option of attending this portion event in-person at GOTR’s new office or from the comfort of their home.

The Dream it. Do it. Be it. Event is free and open to the public, but supporters can make a donation to Girls on the Run when registering. All monetary donations will be used to provide curriculum and program materials, program t-shirts, and provide healthy snacks for two teams of girls for one season.

Girls On The Run of Bayou Region Council is a non-profit youth organization that proudly serves Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and St.Charles Parish. For more information, visit their website: https://www.girlsontherun.org/virtual-event/ or contact Girls on the Run Bayou Region Council at (985) 855-4319 or email aimee.johnson@girlsontherun.org