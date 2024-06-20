Girls Who Code encourages students to be brave and confident while learning skills for STEM Career Fields

“Girl Power” is taking on a whole new meaning as local girls from 5th-9th grade worked together to close the gender gap in the male-dominated science and technology career fields.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our local girls,” said TFAE Executive Director Ashlee Barahona. “The goal of our camp is to help girls be brave and confident while learning technology skills that can help them with their future careers. It is a fantastic program that we are excited to offer in Terrebonne Parish”.

Girls Who Code closed out their in-person summer camp Friday, June 14. The camp ran from June 14-June 17 and was held at Fletcher Community College in Gray. The camp was offered at no cost. The camp is provided by a grant from Chevron to Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence, as well as donations from local businesses. Our Partnership with Terrebonne Parish School System provided transportation at no cost. The girls were nominated by their teachers. Only 30 girls were selected to attend.

“At Chevron, we are deeply committed to fostering an environment where young women can discover and nurture a passion for STEM,” said Leah Brown, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit Corporate Affairs Manager. “Through our sponsorship of TFAE’s Girls Who Code Summer Camp, we are thrilled to offer 30 students the opportunity to explore the world of coding at no cost. We believe that programs like this are crucial to providing equal access to education and diversifying the workforce. Our hope is that this camp ignites a lifelong interest in STEM and empowers these young ladies to become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.”