Give TODAY, May 5, for SOLA Giving Day!

SOLA Giving Day is today, May 5, so don’t forget to donate to one of the many local nonprofit organizations.

There are twenty-nine Lafourche and Terrebonne nonprofit organizations participating in the giving day which is hosted by the Community Foundation of Acadiana. Our local foundation, Bayou Community Foundation, is participating in the 24-hour giving event and helping promote SOLA Giving Day in the Bayou Region with sponsorship support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

“We encourage residents across the Bayou Region to show their love for the local nonprofits and causes they care about with an online gift this Thursday for SOLA Giving Day,” said Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand.

“Since Hurricane Ida, nonprofits have been working around the clock on the front lines, delivering critical relief to those suffering around us, and doing it all with compassion and generosity. Sustainability of our local nonprofits and their important work is critical to our community’s recovery,” Armand said. Donations to the Bayou Community Foundation will fund grants to hard-working nonprofits this summer for critical programs to support Hurricane Ida Recovery in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle, and continue other critical programs like mental health care and substance abuse treatment, food and medicine for the poor and elderly, safety for abused women and children, after-school youth programs, workforce development, and coastal awareness. The organization said gifts to BCF today will rebuild homes and lives of local families, strengthen our precious Bayou community, and make our home a thriving place for all. Thank you for investing your gift in our community with Bayou Community Foundation!

Online donations can be made by visiting www.solagivingday.org.