GLPC Announces the Opening of the Coastal Wetlands Park Tidal Creek

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) is thrilled to announce the opening of the Coastal Wetlands Park Tidal Creek.

As of today, Friday, August 13th, the tidal creek can now be used by those wanting to kayak or canoe through the one-plus mile trail.

“This marks an exciting milestone for us,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said about the nearly 100-acre site that was constructed through the use of mitigated materials excavated out of the adjacent Slip D development in Port Fourchon. “Our board and staff have worked hard to bring us to this point. This is a great recreational addition for not only the Port, but our parish as well.”

Signage that features rules and regulations for the tidal creek is located at intersections of LA Highway 3080 (A.O. Rappelet Road) and Flotation Canal Road. Parking is available by the wharf and kayak launch on Flotation Canal Road.

“We have cameras fixed on the wharf and kayak launch as well as lighting so we can monitor activity at the tidal creek. We still have some cleanup work to do as we ready ourselves for further efforts out there, but that work will not hinder access to the wharf and kayak launch,” Chiasson said.

Having been tested by staff and representatives of Calypso Paddle Company in Golden Meadow, the tidal creek can be best described as a creek suitable for non-motorized boat enthusiasts of all ability levels.

“It’s a good trail for beginners,” GLPC Deputy Port Director Davie Breaux said. “What’s great about it is it’s only three-feet deep so if your kayak or canoe tips over you’re not in deep water.”

The tidal creek is only one part of what’s planned at the Coastal Wetlands Park, as the GLPC awaits word from the National Park Service on its Land, Water, and Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant request that has reached the final leg of the approval process.

With this expected grant and matching GLPC funding, the plan is to build an orientation hub that will be a two-level building with view finders (generously provided to us by a grant award from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou) located on the upper deck overlooking the entire park.

This grant will also help in finishing construction of a parking lot as well as adding aggregate trail that will bring visitors partially in to and around the Coastal Wetlands Park.

“Our goal is to provide an immersive experience to show people up close what well-intentioned mitigation looks like when done properly,” Chiasson said. “We have a master plan that Duplantis Design Group created for us that we keep pursuing in the hopes we can eventually make this park into a one-of-a-kind place right in the heart of Port Fourchon.”

To learn more about the Coastal Wetlands Park and view the DDG Master Plan as well as images of the park, visit: https://portfourchon.com/our-environment/coastal-wetlands-park/.