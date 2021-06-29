Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Brings Activities to Lafourche Parish

In 1948, a group of men in a Golden Meadow bar was discussing the possibility of a tarpon tournament. This discussion led to the Golden Meadow-Fourchon International Tarpon Rodeo.

The tournament began as a tarpon-only tournament where each person entered with $10, and the winner took the pot. The tournament now features multiple activities throughout the weekend and continues to grow.

The tournament will take place this weekend with lots of activities. Fishing begins at safelight on Thursday, July 1. On Friday, July 2, scales and tents open at 1:00 p.m. Friday also brings a cornhole tournament, King of the Catch Cook-Off tasting & judging, Tarpon Rodeo Poster Artist presentation, live entertainment, and the King of the Catch awards.

The King of the Catch Cook-Off features dishes prepared Cajun-style that include crawfish, shrimp, crabs, fish, oyster, calamari, bigarno (snails), frog legs, alligator, or turtle. Types of dishes include Fricassee, Etouffee, Gumbo, Courtboullon, Sauce Picante, Jambalaya, or anything fried, stuffed, or grilled.

Saturday, July 3 brings more live entertainment, boiled shrimp dinners, an auction, raffle drawings and door prizes, and the tournament award ceremony.

For more information, visit www.fourchontarpon.com.