Golden Meadow United Methodist Church Hosts Community Family Fun Fest Carnival July 17

The Wonder World Fun Fest Carnival is coming to the Golden Meadow United Methodist Church for a week full of carnival fun! The church invites the community to the Family Fun Fest Carnival Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The church will host Wonder World Vacation Bible School and will follow with Family Fun Fest Carnival as a fundraising event for the church located at 18803 E Main Street in Galliano. The vacation bible school will be July 11- July 15. To wrap up the week of learning, the church will host the Family Fun Fest Carnival!

The family event will include carnival-themed foods, drinks, games, cotton candy, popcorn, bouncy houses, and live music. All proceeds from ticket sales go towards the vacation bible school and they are also still looking for bands and vendors to participate in the event. For more information or to participate, contact Dwayne Rebstock at (985) 381-5071, visit https://www.goldenmeadowumc.com/, and follow them on Facebook.