Good Feelin’ band of Thibodaux celebrates 46 years together

Thibodaux-based band Good Feelin’ celebrates 46 years of rocking the bayou together this year!

Good Feelin’ was established in 1977 as a five-member band, gradually becoming the great seven-member band it is today. The members include lead vocalist Philip Knoblock, vocalist, guitarist, and trumpeter Sammy Acosta, vocalist and lead guitarist Willis Soignet, vocalist and drummer Shannon Soignet, vocalist and pianist Al Levron, bass guitarist Keith Hoffman, saxophonist and pianist Phillip “Breeze” Guidry, and sound engineer Jim Taylor. “It’s a really unique situation,” said lead vocalist Philip Knoblock. “There are a lot of us, but we all get along so well.”

Knoblock and Acosta began Good Feelin’ alongside musician Barry Verdun and

Phillip Knoblock’s father, Verdie Knoblock. The foursome decided to name their new band Good Feelin’ after a popular song of the same name by the 70’s group “Three Dog Night.” Original band members remember fondly how Verdie Knoblock taught them musicianship, the skills of how to be professional when working with other people, and just how important it was to communicate with the crowd and play songs people could actually dance to.

“We added Willis Soignet to the group when I was unable to make a gig one night,” explained Knoblock. “Soignet sat in on drums, which I played at that time. The

band enjoyed playing music with him so much that we asked him to join and play the keyboard– and before long, Soignet started playing lead guitar with us as well!” Soignet had previously played in the rock groups, “The Knights,” “Star,” “Bus Riley,” and “Koldwater.” After the addition of Soignet, the band realized its diversity of musicianship, and incorporated music from Soignet’s Rock n’ Roll background into their set lists. With their newfound ability to offer a wide variety of music, Good Feelin’ really began to take off.

“To this day, a lot of what keeps us popular is the variety of music we can play,” said Knoblock. “We play enough to appeal to most music tastes, even different tastes at the same event.” Soon after, the group added horns when Philip “Breeze” Guidry joined the group, playing saxophone and keyboards. Already a friend of Knoblock’s, he came from the band “Nation.” The band began to play for private gatherings, weddings, festivals, and more, as they continued to gain popularity. Some popular local events Good Feelin’ has performed at in their almost five decades include the Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair, the Gumbo Festival, the French Food Festival, the Sauce Piquate Festival, Lagniappe on the Bayou, and multiple LSU football games. “We are even now playing for the weddings of children and grandchildren of couples whose weddings they played at years ago,” explained Knoblock. “It is truly a family of fans.” Good Feelin’ will be performing at the Mud Bug Cook-off in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In addition to all their many accomplishments, Good Feelin’ was also recently nominated into the Westbank Musicians Hall of Fame, with the induction ceremony is set for Sunday, June 4, 2023. Good Feelin’ would like to thank all of the fans who have followed and supported them throughout the years, and as much as they love performing together, the band also loves to spend down time with their families, children, and now grandchildren. Congratulations to Good Feelin’ for their 46 years of rocking southern Louisiana and here is to 46 more!