Gracie Pepper of Lafourche Parish crowned 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen

Congratulations to 19-year-old Gracie Pepper of Lafourche Parish, who was recently crowned the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen at their 101st Annual Convention. Gracie is the daughter the fallen Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pepper of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gracie has been competing in pageants since she was just 8-years-old. “My parents swore up and down that we didn’t have pageants around here,” chuckled Gracie. “I ended up becoming friends with a girl who competed in pageants, and I went over to her house and saw a huge shelf of trophies and crowns. That’s when I realized, alright, this is my time!” Gracie started out competing in the festival circuit, including the Cut Off Youth Center Hurricane Festival, La Fete de Vieux Temps, the Port Barre Cracklin’ Festival, and more. “I made friends in just about every city in Louisiana,” explained Gracie. “I found a real love for these communities I was a part of.”

Gracie explained that her recent crowning at the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau pageant was a particularly special accomplishment. “Winning this crown meant the world to me,” said Gracie. “I had competed last year but didn’t win, so I didn’t know if I should go back and try again. But my dad talked me into it. He said, ‘Gracie, you love Lafourche Parish, and you love representing Lafourche Parish. This is what you are here to do.’ It means so much to make my dad and my hometown proud.”

Gracie is currently studying Biology/ Pre-Medicine at Nicholls State University, and plans to become an anesthesiologist after medical school. Congratulations to Gracie Pepper for this amazing accomplishment and for making Lafourche Parish proud! For more photos of the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Pageant, please click here.