Grand Caillou Middle School Hosts Easter Extravaganza

March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022

Hunting for some Easter fun? Grand Caillou Middle School invites the community to hop in for a good time at the Easter Extravaganza on Saturday, April 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



 

Guests will enjoy games, face painting, crafts, and a special appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny! Don’t forget to bring your baskets; an Easter egg hunt will kick off at 3 p.m. 

 

The Grand Caillou Middle School Easter Extravaganza is sponsored by Anchor FourSquare Church, Texas Roadhouse, The Ballpark, Raising Cane’s, Ceana’s, Brooke’s Sno-World, GCE Inclusion Classroom, Dulac Library, Grand Caillou Fire Station, Holy Family Church, Vida Eterna, Port Marine Services, Oyster and Seafood Dulac, Rig Chem, GCM PTC, South Louisiana Bank, Gulf Island Fabrication, Street King, Martin Marine Service, B1 Bank, Ratchet Garage, Midas, Power Coating, and Polishing Unique Inc. 

 

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

