Grand Caillou Middle School Raises Funds with Raising Canes

March 31, 2022
March 31, 2022

Calling all Caniacs, if you’re looking for an excuse to have chicken for dinner, here it is! Grand Caillou Middle School PBIS program will host a fundraiser event today, March 31, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Raising Canes, located at 945 Grand Caillou Road.



 

Chicken lovers can stop by the store and mention the fundraiser at the register and Raising Canes will donate 15% of sales to Grand Caillou Middle School. Dine-in or pick-up dinner for the family tonight, while supporting a good cause.

 

For more information on the Fundraising event, visit Grand Caillou Middle School’s  Facebook.

Yasmeen Singleton
